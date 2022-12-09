Court Orders Bill Gates, Indian Government to Respond to Lawsuit Filed by Family of Woman Who Died After AstraZeneca Vaccine | 12 Sept 2022 | An Indian court ordered Bill Gates, the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India -- the world's largest vaccine manufacturer -- to provide formal responses relating to a case filed by the father of a woman who died after receiving AstraZeneca's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. The High Court of Judicature at Bombay set a Nov. 17 deadline for the responses and scheduled a hearing for the same day. In a lawsuit filed in February, Dilip Lunawat alleged his daughter, Snehal Lunawat, died March 1, 2021, of complications arising from the Covishield vaccine. He is seeking compensation of ₹1000 crores (approximately $126 million).