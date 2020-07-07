Court orders Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down | 06 July 2020 | A court has ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down, delivering a victory for tribes that have opposed it. Judge James Boasberg on Monday ruled that the pipeline has to be shut down within 30 days while the Army Corps of Engineers works to prepare an environmental impact statement for a rule relaxation that allowed it to cross the Missouri river. The court had ruled already that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had violated environmental laws when it gave Dakota Access an easement to construct a segment of the pipeline.