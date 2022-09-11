Court Orders Release of True the Vote Leaders From Jail | 8 Nov 2022 | Two leaders of the election integrity group True the Vote were released from jail after an appeals court overruled a judge’s order that they be detained for contempt of court. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were ordered released by a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit late on Nov. 6. "IT IS ORDERED that Petitioners' opposed motion for release from detention is GRANTED pending further order of this court," the panel said in the order, which was obtained by The Epoch Times. The panel consisted of Circuit Judges Catharina Haynes, a George W. Bush appointee; Kurt Engelhardt, a Donald Trump appointee; and Andrew Oldham, a Trump appointee. Engelbrecht and Phillips were released on Nov. 7.