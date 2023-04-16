Court Rejects Bragg's Request for Restraining Order Against Jordan | 14 April 2023 | Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's urgent request to enter a restraining order against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was rejected on April 11, the same day it was filed. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, turned down Bragg's emergency request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Jordan, at least until a hearing is held. "The Court declines to enter the proposed Temporary Restraining Order and Order to Show Cause," Vyskocil said, noting that she hadn’t yet received several documents that were referenced in Bragg's filings.