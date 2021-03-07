Court rules only 152 died of COVID-19 in Portugal - not 17,000 | 2 July 2021 | Following a citizen's petition, the Administrative Court of the Circle of Lisbon provided verified COVID-19 data showing that only 152 patients died from the disease from January 2020 to April 2021, not 17,000 as Portuguese authorities claim. The remaining deaths were attributed to various causes. Nonetheless, some experts remain skeptical about whether even those 152 deaths are actually due to COVID-19. In a recent article on his blog, Andre Dias, a lung disease specialist from the University of Tromso - The Arctic University of Norway, said the ruling's reference to 152 death certificates being issued "under Justice Ministry supervision" is suspicious since all death certificates are issued under the auspices of Portugal's Ministry of Justice. Therefore, death certificates for the others who supposedly died of COVID-19 could've only been issued by those same auspices.