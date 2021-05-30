Court Rules Recall Effort Against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Can Move Forward | 30 May 2021 | The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a recall effort, aimed at unseating the state's Democrat governor Gretchen Whitmer, can move forward, agreeing with the state's Board of Canvassers, which approved several recall petitions. Local Detroit media reports that the court "affirmed the board's approval of seven petitions, six seeking to recall Whitmer and one seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. One additional recall petition was remanded to correct a 'scrivener's error' in stating the date on which an order was issued." Of the six recall petitions, five are aimed at Whitmer's handling of the pandemic and one is aimed at a trip to Israel that Whitmer took in 2019 before the pandemic began.