Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency to Compile List of Employees Who Seek Religious Exemptions From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 13 Jan 2022 | All employees at an obscure federal agency who claim religious exemptions from Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be added to a list, the agency said in a public notice this week. The Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA) posted the notice in the Federal Register, asking the public for comment on the new system, which is being called the "Employee Religious Exception Request Information System." CSOSA says that, in order to meet the requirements outlined by the president and the task force, it is creating a new system that lets it collect information related to religious accommodations to the vaccination requirements. The system will be used to house information on workers, volunteers, interns, contractors, and consultants inside the Pretrial Services Agency (PSA) for the District of Columbia, an office inside CSOSA, who ask for religious exemptions.