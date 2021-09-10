Court Sides With Unvaccinated Michigan Athletes in Mandate Case | 9 Oct 2021 | Sixteen unvaccinated athletes won another round in their legal battle to play sports, despite Western Michigan University's mandate that all of its inter-collegiate athletes get the COVID-19 vaccination shot. In a unanimous published decision issued Oct. 7, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, Ohio, held that the university violated the athletes’ First Amendment rights. All 16 athletes had filed for religious exemptions, which, according to the court, the university "ignored or denied." The three-judge panel denied a request by the university to stay a lower court's preliminary injunction that stopped it from enforcing the vaccination mandate.