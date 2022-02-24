Cover-up: Scotland Health Authorities Will Stop Reporting COVID Deaths By Vaccine Status | 25 Feb 2022 | Data from the government health authorities in Scotland showed that the fully COVID-19 vaccinated accounted for 89% of COVID-19 deaths, whilst also accounting for 77% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 65% of alleged COVID-19 cases from October 9 through November 5, 2021. According to the data from Public Health Scotland, for the period of December 18, 2021, to January 14, 2022, the COVID-19 case rate was 2.5 times greater for those who received two COVID-19 vaccinations than those who were unvaccinated. Over that same period, there was a 5% greater hospitalization rate for those who had received two COVID-19 vaccines than those who were unvaccinated. From December 11, 2021, to January 7, 2022, there was a 55% greater mortality rate from COVID-19 for those who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to those who were unvaccinated. That was hard data from the health authorities from Scotland. Apparently, someone was not pleased with those revelations. And so, Public Health Scotland deleted the reports from the internet.