COVID-19 emails from Nashville mayor's office show disturbing revelation | 17 Sept 2020 | (TN) The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor's office and the metro health department decided to keep it secret. Emails between the mayor's senior advisor and the health department reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing. The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that. And, most disturbingly, how to keep it from the public. On June 30th, contact tracing was giving a small view of coronavirus clusters... bars and restaurants reported just 22 cases. Leslie Waller from the health department asks, "This isn't going to be publicly released, right? Just info for Mayor's Office?" "Correct, not for public consumption," writes senior advisor Benjamin Eagles