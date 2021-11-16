COVID-19 outbreak at 99 percent vaccinated Connecticut nursing home kills 8, infects 89 | 16 Nov 2021 | Eight residents at a Connecticut nursing home have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in less than seven weeks, administrators said. Sixty-seven residents and 22 staffers at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 30, administrators said in a statement Friday. A total of 48 residents and 21 staffers have since recovered at the facility, which is now being monitored by the state Department of Public Health, NECN reported. Of the 89 people infected, 87 staffers and residents were fully vaccinated at the nursing home, which houses only 70 residents, NECN reported.