COVID-19 in Pittsburgh: Public Safety Task Force to Conduct Compliance Checks Over Coronavirus Orders | 25 Nov 2020 | Pittsburgh Public Safety has formed a task force to conduct compliance checks for the state's public health orders like mask-wearing and social distancing. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said it's forming a coronavirus task force at the request of Mayor Bill Peduto. "Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders," Health Secretary [and hypocrite] Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.