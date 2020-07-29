COVID-19: US-based Nigerian doctor reveals drugs allegedly used for treatment | 28 July 2020 | A Nigerian-born doctor, Stella Immanuel, has claimed she successfully treated more than 350 COVID-19 patients in the United States of America using hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax. Immanuel stated this while addressing the media, after America’s Frontline Doctors Summit in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC on Monday, July 27. She had first spoken about the efficacy of the drugs on April 27. "I'm here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID," Immanuel said. "Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people. I think my oldest patient is 92, 87-year-olds. And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they're all well."