COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Unlikely in Canada, Say Health Officials | 07 Sept 2020 | The government of Canada has signed deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from four pharmaceutical companies when their vaccines are approved to be given to the public. According to Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, the Canadian government has contracts with Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer for up to 190 million doses of their experimental Ad26... All of the companies from which Canada plans to buy COVID-19 vaccines have received funding from the U.S. government "Operation Warp Speed" (OWS) program designed to accelerate development, production and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021. Recently, Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Education for the province of Manitoba, said: "For those who refuse to get a vaccine, that is absolutely your right! And it should be protected." He added, "While I personally support vaccination, I also believe that vaccination should be a personal choice. There has never been a mandatory vaccine in Canada federally or provincially."