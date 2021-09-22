COVID-19 vaccine mandates, masks in Connecticut schools at stake as Gov. Lamont seeks to extend emergency authority until February 2022 | 22 Sept 2021 | More than 18 months after COVID-19 began spreading throughout Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont asked the state legislature Wednesday for the sixth extension of his extraordinary powers to govern during the pandemic. After consulting with lawmakers, Lamont wants to push the extension to Feb. 15 -- nearly a week after the next regular legislative session begins. If approved by the Democratic-controlled legislature in votes by the House and Senate next week, lawmakers would not need to hold any additional special sessions near the Christmas or New Year's holidays when attendance by legislators is traditionally lower... Some Republicans and conservatives have blasted Lamont as "King Ned," saying that the legislature has granted the governor too much power, and the state must return to three equal branches of government -- executive, legislative and judicial. Lamont's powers have been extended five times since last year.