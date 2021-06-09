COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Will Be Imposed on UK This Month - Minister | 6 Sept 2021 | The UK government will proceed with plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues, the country's vaccines ministry confirmed on Sept. 5. While UK vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi previously stated that the country would not impose vaccine passports, he said in an interview with the BBC that the government would seek to impose the system by the end of September. The government may shut down businesses in the future if passports aren’t mandated for certain venues, he added. In January, Zahawi wrote on Twitter that the UK government has "no plans to introduce vaccine passports" and later said that such passports would be discriminatory.