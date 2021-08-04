COVID-19 vaccine site closes early after several adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson shot | 07 April 2021 | Thirteen people at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Colorado had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday -- shutting down operations for the day, a report said. Officials did not disclose the types of reactions [Why?] suffered by less than 1 percent of the more than 1,700 people given shots at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, The Denver Gazette reported. The vaccination effort was being sponsored by the state and Centura Health.