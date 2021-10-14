COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report - Week 39 By the UK Health Agency --Gov't Report Shows Immune Systems of the Vaccinated Are Progressively Declining | 14 Oct 2021 | Summary by CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. "Look at this! This is an official report from the UK Health Security Agency. Look at tables 4 and 4b. They show the number of people who have DIED, unvaccinated and vaccinated. The issue is that double-vaccinated people are dying in alarming numbers, but more importantly, MORE double-vaccinated people die as time goes on! That means that the immune systems of the vaccinated are progressively deteriorating."