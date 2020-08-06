More evidence that the plandemic was synthesized in a Fauci-NIAID-funded Wuhan lab: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before | 08 June 2020 | Norwegian and British vaccine scientists have published unequivocal evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is man-made. The authors state two conclusions: (1) the mutations that would normally be seen in the course of animal to human transmission have not occurred in SARS-CoV-2, indicating that it was fully "pre-adapted" for human infection and (2) SARS-CoV-2 has insertions in its protein sequence that have never been detected in nature and contribute to its infectivity and pathogenicity. That is, SARS-CoV-2 has a receptor binding domain specifically designed for the human angiotensin converting enzyme-2 receptor (ACE2) found in lungs, kidneys, intestines and blood vessels. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 has a furin polybasic cleavage site not found in any closely-related bat coronaviruses as well as other artificially inserted charged amino acids that enhance the virus's ability to bind to and enter human cells by forming "salt bridges" between the virus and the cell surface. Those modifications are key to understanding the unique transmissibility and potency of SARS-CoV-2.