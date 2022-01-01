COVID Antiviral Pills Cause Life-Threatening Reactions When Used With Many Common Meds - FDA | 31 Dec 2021 | Pfizer's antiviral oral drug developed to treat COVID-19 can cause severe or life-threatening effects when used with common medications including some anti-coagulants, some anti-depressants, and some cholesterol-lowering statins, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA does not recommend Paxlovid for those with severe kidney or liver disease. The FDA on Dec. 22 granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill as treatment for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in patients from 12 years of age. Paxlovid was the first oral medication of its kind authorized by the FDA to treat COVID-19, with the aim of reducing the need for hospitalization before patients become too ill from the infection.