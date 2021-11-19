COVID: Austria announces lockdown and mandatory vaccines --The lockdown starts Monday and compulsory vaccines are set to begin in February. | 19 Nov 2021 | Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a full lockdown in Austria at a press conference Friday. In addition, vaccinations will be mandatory from February 1 of next year. That makes Austria the first European country to introduce such a measure. Austria's nine federal states agreed to impose nationwide restrictions starting Monday... FPÖ [right-wing party] leader Herbert Kickl, who is currently suffering from a coronavirus infection, called for demonstrations on Saturday in Vienna. Thousands are expected to participate in the protests.