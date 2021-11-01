COVID 'detention camps?' State government proposal revealed | 09 Jan 2021 | A New York State-sponsored proposal that demands detention camp for anyone identified as a "case, contact or carrier" of a contagious disease... The New York State Assembly bill in question is called Bill A416 and is sponsored by a Democratic member of the New York State Assembly, N. Nick Perry. As of January 4, 2021, the bill has been introduced to the 2021-2022 Legislative Session and is currently in front of the Assembly Health Committee. Bill A416, in summary, "[r]elates to the removal of cases, contacts, and carriers of communicable diseases that are potentially dangerous to the public health." The bill would allow officials to: 1) Approve detentions unilaterally (but require a court order within 60 days of confinement) 2) Require detainees to submit to medical examinations and/or complete an "appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventative medication or vaccination," which would be legally enforceable so long as officials procure a court order