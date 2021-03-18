Covid: EU plans rollout of travel certificate before summer | 17 March 2021 | A digital certificate to kick-start foreign travel should be given to citizens across the EU "without discrimination", officials say. The aim is to enable anyone vaccinated against Covid-19, or who has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus to travel within the EU. The 27 member states will decide how to use the new digital certificate. Vaccine passports have faced opposition from some EU member states over concerns they might be discriminatory.