Before COVID, Gates planned social media censorship of vaccine safety advocates with Pharma, CDC, Media, China and CIA --In October 2019, shortly before the COVID outbreak, Gates and other powerful individuals began planning how to censor vaccine safety advocates from social media during a table-top simulation of a worldwide pandemic, known as Event 201. By Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. | 12 March 2021 | (Opinion) Over the last two weeks, Facebook and other social media sites have deplatformed me and many other critics of regulatory corruption and authoritarian public health policies. So, here is some fodder for those of you who have the eerie sense that the government/industry pandemic response feels like it was planned -- even before there was a pandemic. The attached document shows that a cabal of powerful individuals did indeed begin planning the mass eviction of vaccine skeptics from social media in October 2019, a week or two before COVID began circulating. That month, Microsoft founder Bill Gates organized an exercise of four "table-top" simulations of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic with other high-ranking "Deep State" panjandrums. The exercise was referred to as Event 201.