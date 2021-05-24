COVID origin dissent 'suppressed' by intelligence community, House GOP report finds | 24 May 2021 | U.S. intelligence failures related to the COVID-19 global pandemic include suppression of dissenting views on the origin of the virus, a recent report by House Republicans on the intelligence oversight panel concluded. "We believe the [intelligence community] failed to properly support policymakers with timely products and analysis. Moreover, evidence shows that [its] failures continued in the pandemic's aftermath," the minority's report stated in the annex to a study that linked China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to the pandemic's outbreak. "Specifically, Republican members are aware of allegations that [U.S. intelligence agencies] suppressed dissenting views related to the origins of the pandemic and that the community relied upon 'outside' experts with concerning yet undisclosed entanglements," the report said.