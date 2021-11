COVID outbreak hits Canadian army base, even though all soldiers are fully vaccinated --Soldiers based on CFB Petawawa located in Ontario all got infected after participating in a training course that took place between November 13 and 14. | 23 Nov 2021 | Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Petawawa has been hit with a COVID outbreak resulting in hundreds of fully vaccinated Canadian soldiers being forced into quarantine. According to a CTV News report, soldiers based on CFB Petawawa located in Ontario all got infected after participating in a training course that took place between November 13 and 14. Everyone who participated in the course had been fully jabbed. Col. Eric Landry, Commander of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, said that at first "a positive case was identified" and placed in quarantine, according to CTV News.