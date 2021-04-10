COVID Outbreak Sparked by Fully Vaccinated Patient Challenges Vaccine-Induced Herd Immunity Theory | 4 Oct 2021 | A paper published Sept. 30 in Eurosurveillance raises questions about the legitimacy of "vaccine-generated herd immunity." The study cites a COVID outbreak which spread rapidly among hospital staff at an Israeli Medical Center -- despite a 96% vaccination rate, use of N-95 surgical masks by patients and full personal protective equipment worn by providers. The calculated rate of infection among all exposed patients and staff was 10.6% (16/151) for staff and 23.7% (23/97) for patients, in a population with a 96.2% vaccination rate (238 vaccinated/248 exposed individuals). The paper noted several transmissions likely occurred between two individuals both wearing surgical masks, and in one instance using full PPE, including N-95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves. Of the 42 cases diagnosed in the outbreak, 38 were fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine, one had received only one vaccination and three were unvaccinated. Of the infected, 23 were patients and 19 were staff members. The staff all recovered quickly. However, eight vaccinated patients became severely ill, six became critically ill and five of the critically ill died. The two unvaccinated patients tracked had mild COVID cases.