Covid pass protesters attempt to breach parliament --The crowd chanted "freedom, freedom," as well as other slogans. | 12 Jan 2022 | Bulgarian police have foiled an attempt by demonstrators protesting the enduring anti-coronavirus restrictions to breach the national parliament. The scuffles left four officers injured and saw several protesters detained. Hundreds of people gathered outside the Bulgarian parliament building in the capital, Sofia, on Wednesday. The protest, staged by the nationalist Vazrazhdane (Revival) party, decried the standing anti-coronavirus restrictions, including the green pass system put in place by the country's authorities.