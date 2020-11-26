COVID Plans Include Family Separation and Involuntary Quarantine in 'Camps' --CDC calls for 'isolation camps' as part of a 'Shielding Plan.' | 10 Nov 2020 | The plan subjects U.S. Citizens and residents who are deemed "high risk" for Covid-19 to be forcibly removed from their families and homes, and involuntarily isolated in guarded Camps. The public first got wind of this impending nightmare on May 4, 2020, when Governor Gavin Newson of California announced that the "army" -- his word -- will start with a deployment of 3,000 and grow to the 20,000 mark to chase down who, what, where, and with whom COVID positive people have had connections: "the tracing component requires workforce and to identify individuals who tested positive...to ID their contacts (with privacy) and maybe quarantine individuals to stop the spread of the disease." In a video, Robert Levin, MD, Health Officer / Medical Director of Ventura County, California, elaborated with details about the state's plans -- which included the forcible removal of people from their homes and the establishment of mass community contact tracing.