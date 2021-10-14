Covid rising faster among vaccinated Vermonters | 12 Oct 2021 | Positive Covid-19 test cases are up in highly-vaccinated Vermont while declining nationally, Vermont Department of Health reported today. Covid-19 positive cases last week grew at a higher rate among vaccinated Vermonters than unvaccinated. While positive cases are on the wane nationally, positive tests in 88.7% vaccinated Vermont are up 26%. Vermont had 14 Covid-19 deaths this month through October 11. Published data offers no breakdown in vaxxed-unvaxxed deaths, and Levine he didn't have that information at his fingertips and would ask his staff to provide it. There were definitely some vaccinated fatalities, he said, which he said is to be expected with a vaccine with a 90-95% effectiveness rate. By September 25 last month, 76% of Covid fatalities were vaxxed. [They buried the lede: "By September 25 last month, 76% of Covid fatalities were vaxxed."]