Covid stimulus: Biden signs $1.9tn relief bill into law | 11 March 2021 | US President [sic] Joe Biden has signed a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) economic relief bill that aims to help Americans impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic into law. The bill includes $1,400 payments, an extension of jobless benefits, and a child tax credit that is expect to lift millions out of poverty. Mr Biden said the relief package will rebuild "the backbone of this country". The spending bill, one of the largest in US history, passed Congress without a single Republican supporter.