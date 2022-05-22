COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Issue 'May Be in the Hundreds,' but 'Heart Issue Is in the Thousands' - Cardiologist | 20 May 2022 | Dr. Sanjay Verma, an adult cardiologist practicing in Coachella Valley, California, sees a few hundred patients a month, and since last summer, he has seen “possibly a dozen” patients whose heart conditions might be connected to the COVID vaccines. "I can only say possibly--not definitively--because we do not yet have any diagnostic test that 100 percent says 'this caused this.' What we do is what's called a process of exclusion. We look for common associations like coronavirus, influenza virus, other infections, atherosclerosis or coronary artery disease, alcohol, recreational drugs, and if everything keeps coming back negative or normal, then by default and process of exclusion, vaccine-associated heart injury is a probability. "Usually we don’t even see that many [heart problems] in a year," Verma said. Adding that prior to the pandemic it would be "much less than that per year." Verma is puzzled as to why the media has given more attention to COVID vaccine blood clot issues when there have been many more cases of myocarditis, according to his observation.