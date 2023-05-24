COVID Vaccine-Injured Sue Biden Administration Over Censorship | 22 May 2023 | A woman who suffered severe nerve damage after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination and four others with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 vaccine injuries launched a lawsuit against Joe Biden and his administration on May 22. Top government officials violated the plaintiffs' rights to free speech and peaceful assembly when they pressured Big Tech companies to crack down on people sharing their experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, Brianne Dressen, the woman, and the other plaintiffs say. "Through threats, pressure, inducement, and coercion, Defendants now work in concert with social media companies to censor content the government deems 'disinformation,' 'misinformation,' and 'malinformation'--a feat that the government could never lawfully accomplish alone," the 124-page suit, filed in U.S. court in southern Texas, states. In addition to Biden, defendants include Rob Flaherty, a top adviser to Biden; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; the Department of Homeland Security; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.