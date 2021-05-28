COVID Vaccine Injury Reports Among 12- to 17-Year-Olds More Than Triple in 1 Week, VAERS Data Show | 28 May 2021 | The number of reported adverse events following COVID vaccines continues to climb, according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)... Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Today's data show that between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 21, a total of 227,521 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 4,406 deaths -- an increase of 205 over the previous week -- and 21,537 serious injuries, up 3,009 since last week.