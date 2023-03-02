COVID Vaccine Package Labels 'Severely Outdated:' Coalition of Health Experts Petition FDA to Update | 3 Feb 2023 | A health expert coalition published a citizen petition on Jan. 31 requesting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update COVID-19 vaccine package labels with the most recent data on safety and efficacy. In the filed petition, coalition members argued that the labels are outdated; recent safety and efficacy clinical data have not been included, and adverse events such as sudden cardiac deaths and pulmonary embolisms should also be added. Represented by professor Linda Wastila from the University of Maryland, the nine members of the Coalition Advocating for Adequately Labeled Medicines (CAALM) petitioned on Jan. 31, 2023, for 10 amendments to messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine labels.