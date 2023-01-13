Covid Vaccines Are 'Obviously Dangerous' and Should Be Halted Immediately, Say Senior Swedish Doctors | 13 Jan 2023 | There follows a public statement by a group of five senior Swedish doctors who, in collaboration with Dr. Johan Eddebo, a researcher in digitalisation and human rights, are raising the alert about the Covid vaccines, which they describe as "obviously dangerous." They say there should be an "immediate halt" to the mass vaccination pending "thorough investigations" of the true incidence and severity of adverse effects. The true character and scope of the harm caused by the unprecedented mass vaccinations for COVID-19 is just now beginning to become clear. Leading scientific journals have finally begun publishing data corroborating what the underground research community has observed over the last two years, especially in relation to complex problems of immune suppression. Truly concerning numbers pertaining to both births and mortality are also emerging.