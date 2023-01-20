COVID Vaccines 'Opened the Floodgates' for New Wave of mRNA Vaccines for Livestock | 19 Jan 2023 | Several new government- and industry-funded studies are underway to develop mRNA vaccines for livestock, part of the massive expansion of the animal vaccine industry projected to be worth $26.12 billion by 2030. Researchers at Iowa State University are undertaking a project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop mRNA vaccine technology to prevent bovine respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). ...Researchers in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service experimented with vaccinating captive-bred black-footed ferrets against COVID-19. They also experimented with social distancing and quarantining of ferrets. "Third generation vaccines," including DNA, RNA and recombinant viral vector vaccines, are not only administered to livestock -- but they also are being developed for companion animals and wild animals.