Creepy Australian Officials Start Using 'New World Order' as a Talking Point | 9 Sept 2021 | Two senior medical officers have, shockingly, said out loud what a lot of ordinary people already noticed: Australia is sliding inexorably toward a "New World Order." New South Wales (NSW) Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant used the sinister phrase during a Thursday press conference, in response to a question about reopening after the interminable lockdowns imposed by various Australian states. Chant replied: "We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order and yes, it will be in pubs and clubs and other things…" The clip has already had over one million views, causing Twitter to issue a Snopes-style fact-check correction, headlined "Unfounded claims about the 'New World Order' conspiracy theory are shared after an Australian governmental official used the expression during a press conference on Thursday." Twitter goes on to libsplain that there is nothing remotely dubious about this perfectly innocent phrase.