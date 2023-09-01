Crenshaw loses key chairmanship to GOP Rep. Green after calling colleagues 'terrorists' --The Texas Republican [deep-state dirt-bag] has already fallen under scrutiny from his GOP colleagues for his support of so-called red flag laws and a bill that funded state immunization information programs. | 9 Jan 2023 | House Republicans rejected Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw to chair the House Homeland Security Committee following his much-maligned labeling of dissident GOP lawmakers as "terrorists." Crenshaw was a vocal critic of House Republicans who opposed the leadership of now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and repeatedly derided them as "grifters" and "performance artists" last week while McCarthy struggled to win over their support. His vitriol reached a peak in a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Guy Benson in which he referred to them as "terrorists." He has since apologized. The Texas Republican has already fallen under scrutiny from his GOP colleagues for his support of so-called red flag laws and a bill that funded state immunization information programs, which some conservatives have labelled "vaccine databases." In Crenshaw's place, the House Steering Committee tapped Tennessee GOP Rep. Mark Green to chair the Homeland Security Committee.