Critics slam Twitter 'fact-check' of obituary attributing young mother's death to vaccine | 3 Oct 2021 | Critics are slamming Twitter after the social media company fact-checked [sic] an obituary of a young mother that attributed her death to a rare blood disorder induced by the coronavirus vaccine. "This obituary is 'misleading' says Twitter. 'For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,' unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare," Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy tweeted in response to the fact-checked obituary. The fact check came after an unverified Twitter account posted a link to the obituary, accompanied by the caption: "Seattle, WA -- Jessica Berg Wilson, an 'exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,' passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated."