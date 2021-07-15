Critics slam the White House after Psaki reveals it's consulting with Facebook to 'flag misinformation' | 15 July 2021 | Critics roundly condemned the White House after Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed the Biden administration is working with Facebook to flag "problematic" posts that "spread disinformation" on COVID-19. On Thursday, Psaki was asked a question regarding the Biden administration’s request for tech companies to be more "aggressive" when policing what they referred to as "misinformation." Psaki revealed that the White House is "in regular touch with social media platforms" to handle it... Psaki's comments were met with fierce pushback online with some calling the actions as infringing on the First Amendment. Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center, said people being anti-vaccine is part of free speech and that Psaki is "against freedom."