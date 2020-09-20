Crowd gathers outside Mitch McConnell's home to protest filling SCOTUS vacancy | 20 Sept 2020 | A crowd of protesters swarmed outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home after the Republican leader said he would move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. About 100 protesters gathered outside McConnell's Louisville home on Saturday after he said he would push for a Senate vote on filling the seat with the presidential election is less than seven weeks away, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The demonstrators called out "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Mitch McConnell has got to go," "vote him out" and "ditch Mitch." One arrest was reported during the protests that ended after about three hours.