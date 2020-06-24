Crowds Tear Down Statues, Attack Wisconsin State Senator | 24 June 2020 | Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building amid protests following the arrest of a black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Officers inside the Capitol used pepper spray to repel protesters who were trying to gain entry into the historic center of state government, Madison police said. Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Wednesday said he was prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state properties.