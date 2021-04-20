Cruz: Biden comments on Chauvin verdict 'grounds for a mistrial' | 20 April 2021 | Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Tuesday that President Biden's comments on the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd last year, could lead to a mistrial in the case. The Texas senator's remarks came after Biden commented on the trial during questions he fielded in the Oval Office earlier Tuesday. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict," Biden said. "Which is -- I think it is overwhelming in my view," he added. Cruz seized on the president's comments later in the day, saying Biden's remarks on the case could derail the judicial process or leave a potential conviction open to an appeal.