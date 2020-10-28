Cruz clashes with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: 'Who the hell elected you?' | 28 Oct 2020 | Sen. Ted Cruz took Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to task Wednesday over what he called the social media platform’s anti-conservative bias, accusing him of acting like the Democratic Party's censorship czar. "Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?" Mr. Cruz barked at a virtual Senate committee hearing. The Texas Republican flayed Mr. Dorsey over Twitter's restrictions on the distribution of news stories involving Hunter Biden's emails that reflect poorly on the presidential campaign of his father, Democrat Joseph R. Biden. "And why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?" he asked. "We're not doing that," Mr. Dorsey replied [lied].