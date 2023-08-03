CSX train derailed by West Virginia rock slide, causing diesel fuel spill --Officials say 3 injured in CSX train derailment near Sandstone, West Virginia, prompting New River cleanup | 8 March 2023 | Transport company CSX says one of its empty coal trains has derailed Wednesday after striking a rock slide in West Virginia, causing a fire and spillage of an "unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil" from its locomotives. The incident happened just before 5 a.m, in what state officials described as a "somewhat remote" area south of Sandstone, inside the New River National Park and Preserve. "The derailment injured three crew members, caused parts of the train to catch fire, and sent at least one locomotive and one fuel tank into the New River," the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said in a statement, adding that public water systems downstream and local health departments have been notified.