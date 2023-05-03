CT lawmakers propose extending Medicaid to illegal migrants up to age 26 | 15 Feb 2023 | The General Assembly in 2021 approved an expansion of Medicaid, known as HUSKY in Connecticut, to children 8 and younger without permanent legal status... Now, lawmakers want to expand the program again. They have proposed extending Medicaid to people 20 and younger regardless of immigration status starting in January 2024, and then to those 25 and younger beginning in June 2024... Not everyone was supportive of the measure. Linda Dalessio, an advanced practice registered nurse, called the proposal a "slap in the face to every working American who is struggling to pay bills." "Health care is in crisis," she wrote to legislators. "We cannot even take care of American citizens, yet you are proposing to allow illegal migrants who broke our laws to come to the United States to receive benefits that most non-insured and under-insured American citizens do not have." Gui Woolsten, director of Medicaid for the state's social services department, said officials estimate the cost of expanding the program to be $15 million, an amount not included in Gov. Ned Lamont's (D) budget proposal.