CU-Boulder administrators issues memo to staff and students outlining strict policies on 'accepted viewpoints,' a 'non-negotiable' condition of employment --CU-Boulder says a 'non-negotiable' condition of employment and enrollment is the 'need to embrace our community value.' | 01 July 2020 | In a recent memo sent by University of Colorado-Boulder officials to all students and employees, the university dictated which opinions of the recent waves of Black Lives Matter protests will be accepted by the school... On June 5, 2020, CU Boulder sent a memo to its students and faculty providing a statement on the recent uprisings. The announcement, co-written by Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Community Engagement, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Akirah Bradley, and Associate Vice Chancellor the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance and Title IX Coordinator Valerie Simons, described a supporting opinion of Black Lives Matter as a "non-negotiable condition of enrollment and employment." This statement would seem to contradict the university's previous statements on the constitutional right to freedom of speech.