Cub-side delivery gone wrong! Black bear steals 30 Chick-fil-A nuggets and a large fry off a front porch in Florida --Despite making a run for it with the nugget, the bear wasn't too greedy, leaving the Newmans a healthy salad to munch on | 16 Dec 2022 | A hungry black bear wandered onto a Sanford, Florida, property on December 13 and stole their Chick-fil-A dinner right off their porch, homeowner Paul Newman captured on his doorbell camera. Although the thief didn't steal all the food, as he apparently had enough of his greens for the season, leaving behind a salad. "He didn't want the salad, though, nothing to do with the salad. Weird," Newman joked. "This video was beary surprising!" a statement said, according to the Miami Herald. "We aren't launching 'cub-side' delivery, but may consider it. While this guest hasn't reached out directly to us yet, we'd love to replace their nuggets and waffle fries and pass along a special message from the Cows."