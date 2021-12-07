Cuba arrests activists as government blames unrest on U.S. interference --At least 100 arrested - rights group | 12 July 2021 | Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and detained some of the highest profile activists, while the Biden administration said it supported the Cuban people's right to demonstrate. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although there was a heavy police presence and the capitol building, where more than a thousand had congregated the day before, was cordoned off... Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades. They were protesting against the country's dire economic crisis and handling of the pandemic, but many went further, calling for an end to communism and chanting "freedom."